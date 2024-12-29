Kenny Called up to Stingrays

SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of Ryan Kenny to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays Sunday.

Kenny, 25, will be getting his fourth taste of ECHL hockey after a fantastic start to the season with Fayetteville, backstopping the Marksmen to 11 wins in 17 starts and registering the second-most saves in the league.

The second-year Marksmen is tied for sixth in save percentage (.915) and ranks seventh in goals against average (2.72) among SPHL goaltenders.

Through 50 appearances with Fayetteville, the Sparta, New Jersey, native and 2024 SPHL All-Rookie Team goaltender selection has earned a 29-15-5 record while recording a career .924 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average with three shutouts.

South Carolina hosts the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, while the Marksmen return to action on the road versus the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Tuesday.

Fayetteville will return to the Crown Coliseum for Video Game Night on Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets to Video Game Night and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

