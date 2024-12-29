Bulls Take Down the Mayhem 3-2 on Legends Night

Birmingham Bulls battled hard on Legends night in their 3-2 win over the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night.

Macon's Jake Goldowski started the scoring in the first five minutes, as his marker at 4:43 of the 1st period gave the Mayhem an early lead. It was an incredibly short-lived lead though, as Birmingham's Drake Glover's ninth of the season came just 20 seconds later to even the game at one goal apiece. Kyler Matthews scored from the blue line before the end of the period to give the Bulls their first lead.

In the second period, the Mayhem were found guilty of having too many men on the ice at the 48 second mark, and Birmingham's Ben Higgins capitalized on the power play to extend the Bulls lead to two goals.

Parker Allison scored his second of the season for the Mayhem at the 4:10 mark to cut the lead in half, on a play that saw Allison vacate the blue line and walk in untouched to fire home a loose puck. The Mayhem killed off two penalties before the end of the period to keep the Birmingham lead at just one goal heading into the third period.

The Mayhem had two power play chances in the third, one at the 1:30 mark of the period, and one at the 14:09 mark, but neither proved successful against the Bulls. Thhe Mayhem were unable to mount an attack in the waning seconds due to a Hugo Koch elbowing penalty with just 2:44 left in regulation.Birmingham Bulls

The Bulls collected a win at home before a nearly sold-out crowd on a night that honored the Legends from WHA era of organization.

