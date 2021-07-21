Last Night's Postponed Game Will be Made up Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies have today announced that yesterday's postponed game will be made up tomorrow as a doubleheader against the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park at 5 pm. The two teams will play two, seven inning games with approximately 45 minutes between the games.

One ticket will give fans access to both of the contests. Starters for both teams have yet to be announced. Fans who attend both games will be able to take part in Budweiser Thirsty Thursday festivities. All draft beers and fountain sodas will be half-priced and at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar, Bud Light pints will be available for only $2.

The Fireflies play tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. It's White Claw Wednesday and Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday at Segra Park. Fans can bring their leashed and rabies vaccinated dogs to the ballpark and White Claws will be available for $5 at concession stands during the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

