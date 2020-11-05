Last Day to Order Thanksgiving Long Sleeve Shirts

Family. Food. Fastballs. All things we love (most of the time). Give thanks to all three this Thanksgiving with a cozy Cardinals Thanksgiving Long Sleeve Shirt.

This specialty fall tee comes with one Field Box ticket voucher to a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game and is available right now for just $21 with our brand new Cardinals Thanksgiving Long Sleeve Shirt Package.

The Cardinals Thanksgiving Long Sleeve Shirt Package is only available through Thursday, Nov. 5, so be sure to order yours today!

Click the link below to order and for a closer look at the shirt itself!

Available sizes range from S-XXXL ($2 add-on for XXL/XXXL) and are only available while supplies last. Shirts may be picked up outside the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field beginning on Thursday, Nov. 19. Items can also be shipped for an additional charge and will be mailed Nov. 19 (please note, shipped items may not arrive before Thanksgiving).

UPDATE: If you previously ordered an Alternate Site Shirt, our staff will reach out to coordinate pick-up.

