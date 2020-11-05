Naturals Announce Sour Punch and Red Vines as the Presenting Sponsor of the Royals Exhibition Game at Arvest Ballpark

Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are thrilled to announce that Sour Punch and Red Vines will be the presenting sponsor of the Kansas City Royals Exhibition Game at Arvest Ballpark, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 29th, 2021 with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m.

"American Licorice is excited to be a proud sponsor and partner with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in bringing this historic game with the Kansas City Royals to the Northwest Arkansas community," stated Terry Marshall, Business Development Manager, American Licorice Company. "'Investing in Happiness' is the purpose of American Licorice and this family-fun event for the Northwest Arkansas community fits well. . .. the Naturals, SOUR PUNCH and RED VINES candy. How much better can it get?"

The highly anticipated Royals Exhibition Game will mark the very first time that the Major League club has played at Arvest Ballpark, and the first time that the two teams have played against each other since the 2008 season. The exhibition game will take place prior to the start of the 2021 season for both clubs.

Individual tickets will go on sale to the public at a later date, so please stay tuned to nwanaturals.com for the latest updates. An exclusive pre-sale ticket window is currently available for 2021 ticket package holders. For immediate questions regarding the event, please email us at [email protected]

