Last Chance to Register for the 3rd Annual Mini-Golf Fundraising Tournament

ST. CLOUD, MN - The 3rd Annual Challenge Cup Tournament to determine Central Minnesota's Top Mini Golf Team presented by NAPA/Central MN Auto Care Association is taking place Friday, August 23rd. The tournament expanded its number of teams from 18 to 36 in 2024 to allow for more teams to participate in the popular tournament. Each of the teams will play the two 18-hole courses at Summerland Family Park in St. Cloud.

The net proceeds from this unique fundraising event will be donated to the St. Cloud Rox Community Foundation a 501(c)(3) organization that supports academic scholarships, and youth-related programs in over 40 Central Minnesota communities.

A limited number of foursome team spots are currently open. Please contact Rachel Thiesse from the Rox Community Foundation at 320-240-9798 or info@roxcommunityfoundation.org to register today.

For more information, you can also visit the tournament site.

