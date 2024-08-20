2018 Growler Niko Kavadas Becomes 12th Alum to Make Major League Debut

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Friday, Aug. 16, Kalamazoo Growler Niko Kavadas made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels. The 2018 Growler is the 12th alum to make their debut in the majors and third in the 2024 season.

In 2018, Kavadas led the team with 65 hits across 57 games while slashing .308/.422/.455. Combining 21 extra-base hits including five home runs, Kavadas drove in 30 RBI. Kavadas joins Matt Mervis, Joe Boyle, and Joey Loperfido as one of four separate 2018 Growlers to have made their major league debuts.

Playing collegiately at Notre Dame, Kavadas dominated in his senior season with the Fighting Irish setting program's the single-season home run record while ending second all-time in career home runs. Just a couple of weeks after being named a 2021 First-Team Division I All-American, Kavadas was drafted in the 11th Round of the MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

In 2022, Kavadas was named the Boston Red Sox Offensive Minor League Player of the Year. Over the course of the 2022 MiLB season, Kavadas was promoted a pair of times. After hitting .286 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI across 59 games with Low-A Salem, Kavadas hit .308 with 28 RBI and 10 home runs with High-A Greenville. Kavadas ended the year with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

After hitting 14 home runs in 2023 with Portland, Kavadas was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. While struggling to end the season with the WooSox, Kavadas found consistency in 2024. Across 83 games, Kavadas slashed .281/.424/.551 before being traded to the Angels at the deadline.

Following 11 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, Kavadas was promoted to make his major league debut against the Atlanta Braves.

