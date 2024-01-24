Last Chance - Special Single-Game Pricing Expires January 31st

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Time is running out to take advantage of special pricing on 2024 BlueClaws single-game tickets! Current specialty pricing of just $15 per ticket runs through January 31st.

Beginning February 1st and lasting all month long, the BlueClaws will begin unveiling their 2024 promotional calendar as part of Flash Sale FeBLUEary, building toward a full ticket on-sale at regular season pricing beginning March 1st.

Presently, select games are available including the following highlights:

- Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk) - April 5th

- Father's Day in ShoreTown (with post-game catch on the field) - June 16th

- Red, White & BlueClaws - July 4th

- Christmas in July (presented by the NJ Lottery) - July 25th

In addition to reserve seats, the BlueClaws also have Fire Pits available for select games. Fire Pit outings include five tickets plus a group's own private Fire Pit to enjoy a game!

