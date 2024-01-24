BlueClaws Announce Two Staff Promotions

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are pleased to announce promotions for two staff members: Gianna Fiocco to Director of Promotions & Entertainment and Shane Eldridge to Director of Stadium Operations.

Fiocco, a Lacey native, joined the BlueClaws in 2019 as an Intern & Gameday Supervisor on the Promotions staff. She moved to Promotions Assistant in 2021 and served as the Promotions Manager in 2022 & 2023.

In her current role, she will oversee all in-park entertainment, including on-field promotions, giveaways, theme nights, promotional events, and more, plus in-stadium production and game presentation. Fiocco is also in charge of Buster, the Claws Crew, and their many community appearances each year.

Eldridge, from Midland Park, joined the BlueClaws in 2022 and was an Operations Manager for his first two seasons. He previously worked for the Trenton Thunder before moving to the Jersey Shore.

He is responsible for all facility maintenance elements of ShoreTown Ballpark, ensuring things run smoothly for all fans and event attendees. He is also in charge of ballpark cleanliness and the Clean Team, plus manages and oversees members of the BlueClaws operational gameday staff team. In his new position, he will take on a larger role with the seasonal gameday staff and events departments.

Each has also been recognized by their BlueClaws colleagues over the last two years. In 2022, Eldridge won the staff's Rookie of the Year Award. After the 2023 season, Eldridge was named the staff's Most Valuable Player and Fiocco was named the staff's Rising Star Award winner.

