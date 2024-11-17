Las Vegas Lights FC's Historic Season Ends with Loss in Western Conference Final to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

November 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC fell to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1-0 in the USL Playoffs Western Conference Final on Saturday night in Colorado Springs.

The loss ended a historic season for the Lights, which featured a fourth-place regular season finish in the Western Conference, the club's first-ever playoff qualification, and two playoff wins in a row to reach the Western Conference Final.

This is just a year removed from a three-win campaign in 2023. The club's new leadership, marked by Owner Jose Bautista's acquisition of the team in January 2024, engineered a remarkable turnaround this season.

Goals:

38' - COS - Juan Tejada

