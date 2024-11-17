Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Khori Bennett Earns First Career Jamaican National Team Call-Up

November 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that forward Khori Bennett has earned a senior Jamaican National Team call-up.

This is the 26-year-old's first call-up to the senior Jamaican National Team.

Jamaica fell 1-0 to the United States in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal at home in Kingston on Thursday, November 14. Bennett has joined the team immediately ahead of the second leg set for Monday, November 18 in St. Louis.

Bennett has produced a career year in 2024, scoring 15 goals in the USL Championship, including the match-winner in the 86th minute against New Mexico United in the Western Conference Semifinal. His 15-goal tally in 2024 is tied for the Lights single-season record (Irvin Parra, 2019).

Las Vegas Lights FC ended a historic season on Saturday night with a 1-0 loss in the Western Conference Final to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.