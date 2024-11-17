Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to Host Rhode Island FC in USL Championship Final

November 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - A new team will lift the trophy as the USL Championship title winners this season as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Rhode Island FC won their respective conference titles on Saturday night in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.

The Switchbacks will host RIFC - which is the first club to reach the Championship Final in its expansion season since 2016 - at Weidner Field next Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network, TUDN and SiriusXM after Rhode Island took a 2-1 victory against the Charleston Battery and Colorado Springs earned a 1-0 win against Las Vegas Lights FC in the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

MATCH RECAPS

Eastern Conference Final

No. 5 Rhode Island FC 2, No. 2 Charleston Battery 1

Zach Herivaux and Noah Fuson scored either side of halftime to lead Rhode Island FC to its third consecutive road win of the playoffs, eliminating defending Eastern Conference title holder the Charleston Battery before a sellout crowd of 5,087 fans at Patriots Point. Herivaux opened the scoring two minutes before halftime as he knocked home a flick-on by Karifa Yao off Clay Holstad's long throw-in from the left before Fuson added a second eight minutes into the second half with a roofed finish from the left side of the penalty area. The Battery pulled a goal back in the 61st minute thanks to a spectacular free kick by Juan David Torres from 35 yards, but RIFC held firm defensively to claim its first silverware and advance.

Western Conference Final

No. 2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1, No. 4 Las Vegas Lights FC 0

Juan Tejada scored the only goal as Christian Herrera posted a four-save shutout to maintain Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's perfect record at Weidner Field in the postseason, ending Las Vegas Lights FC's remarkable campaign before a sellout crowd of 8,023 fans. The Switchbacks almost struck inside the opening 10 minutes when Ronaldo Damus hit the left post, but seven minutes before halftime Tejada took advantage as Jairo Henriquez got a touch onto a free kick into the penalty area, sending it the Panamanian's way for a powerful finish. Herrera then closed the door on the Lights, making key saves late in the first half on Khori Bennett and then with a minute to go on Christian Pinzon to earn his second shutout of the postseason.

2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix

USL Championship Final

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Rhode Island FC, 12 p.m. ET (CBS, TUDN, SiriusXM FC)

RESULTS

Eastern Conference Final

Rhode Island FC 2, Charleston Battery 1

Western Conference Final

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1, Las Vegas Lights FC 0

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Rhode Island FC 3, Louisville City FC 0

Charleston Battery 2, Tampa Bay Rowdies 1

Western Conference Semifinals

Las Vegas Lights FC 1, New Mexico United 0

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2, Orange County SC 1 AET

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Louisville City FC 3, North Carolina FC 2

Charleston Battery 1, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 0

Tampa Bay Rowdies 1, Detroit City FC 1 AET

Tampa Bay Rowdies advance 3-1 in a penalty shootout

Rhode Island FC 3, Indy Eleven 2

Western Conference Quarterfinals

New Mexico United 2, Phoenix Rising FC 1

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2, Oakland Roots SC 0

Orange County SC 1, Memphis 901 FC 0 AET

Las Vegas Lights FC 0, Sacramento Republic FC 0

Las Vegas Lights FC advances 3-2 in a penalty shootout

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.