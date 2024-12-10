Las Vegas Hit The Road To Take On Wings
December 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-2) will take on the Philadelphia Wings (0-1) on Saturday, Dec. 14, in a 3 p.m. PT showdown at Wells Fargo Center. This marks the third meeting between the two teams, with the Wings holding a 2-0 series advantage after a 14-9 victory in their last encounter. Both teams are in search of their first win of the season. Fans can catch the action live on NLL+ and ESPN+ or locally on SSSEN.
LAST GAME NOTES:
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted the Colorado Mammoth at Lee's Family Forum for their inaugural home opener but came up short in a 15-9 loss. Casey Jackson etched his name into Desert Dogs history, scoring the first goal ever on PENTA Field with a powerplay strike.
Jack Hannah led the team with 7 points (4G, 3A), earning his second Player of the Game honor this season. Adam Poitras tallied 3 points (1G, 2A), including his first career NLL goal. Jonathan Donville contributed 4 points (4A), while the Desert Dogs' special teams shone, converting 3 of 5 powerplay opportunities. Goalie Landon Kells surpassed 2,000 career minutes with a 32-save performance, and forward Dan Taylor celebrated his 100th NLL game. The team also fired 55 shots on goal to rally but fell short against the Mammoth.
OPPOSITION UPDATE:
The Philadelphia Wings are coming off a bye week following their 18-15 loss against the San Diego Seals. This week will be the Wings' home opener at Wells Fargo Center. During the matchup, Holden Cattoni led the team with 4 goals, while Mitch Jones had the most points tallied with 8 (3G, 5A). The Wings took an early lead in the contest and held the Seals out until the end of the second frame.
MILESTONES:
Kyle Killen is 3 assists away from 100 career assists.
Jacob Ruest is 22 points away from 300 career points.
DESERT DOGS POINT LEADERS:
Jack Hannah: 13 points (8G, 4A)
Jonathan Donville: 10 points (10A)
Casey Jackson: 7 points (4G, 3A)
Adam Poitras: 4 points (1G, 3A)
Kyle Killen: 4 points (3G, 1A)
WHERE TO WATCH:
ESPN+
NLL+
SSSEN (over the air channel 5.2, Cox 125)
