Las Vegas Hit The Road To Take On Wings

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-2) will take on the Philadelphia Wings (0-1) on Saturday, Dec. 14, in a 3 p.m. PT showdown at Wells Fargo Center. This marks the third meeting between the two teams, with the Wings holding a 2-0 series advantage after a 14-9 victory in their last encounter. Both teams are in search of their first win of the season. Fans can catch the action live on NLL+ and ESPN+ or locally on SSSEN.

LAST GAME NOTES:

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted the Colorado Mammoth at Lee's Family Forum for their inaugural home opener but came up short in a 15-9 loss. Casey Jackson etched his name into Desert Dogs history, scoring the first goal ever on PENTA Field with a powerplay strike.

Jack Hannah led the team with 7 points (4G, 3A), earning his second Player of the Game honor this season. Adam Poitras tallied 3 points (1G, 2A), including his first career NLL goal. Jonathan Donville contributed 4 points (4A), while the Desert Dogs' special teams shone, converting 3 of 5 powerplay opportunities. Goalie Landon Kells surpassed 2,000 career minutes with a 32-save performance, and forward Dan Taylor celebrated his 100th NLL game. The team also fired 55 shots on goal to rally but fell short against the Mammoth.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The Philadelphia Wings are coming off a bye week following their 18-15 loss against the San Diego Seals. This week will be the Wings' home opener at Wells Fargo Center. During the matchup, Holden Cattoni led the team with 4 goals, while Mitch Jones had the most points tallied with 8 (3G, 5A). The Wings took an early lead in the contest and held the Seals out until the end of the second frame.

MILESTONES:

Kyle Killen is 3 assists away from 100 career assists.

Jacob Ruest is 22 points away from 300 career points.

DESERT DOGS POINT LEADERS:

Jack Hannah: 13 points (8G, 4A)

Jonathan Donville: 10 points (10A)

Casey Jackson: 7 points (4G, 3A)

Adam Poitras: 4 points (1G, 3A)

Kyle Killen: 4 points (3G, 1A)

WHERE TO WATCH:

ESPN+

NLL+

SSSEN (over the air channel 5.2, Cox 125)

