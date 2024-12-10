Warriors Focusing on Growth and Identity

The Vancouver Warriors are only one game into their season with many positive takeaways from training camp, exhibition, and their first regular-season matchup.

While they came up short against the Colorado Mammoth (11-7), the team is focused on refining their approach, amplifying their strengths, and addressing areas for improvement.

There are always ebbs and flows in a season and each week is an opportunity for growth. Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky is helping his team embody their identity as a tough, defence-first squad ready to compete every night.

Malawsky praised his team's execution in the first half and emphasized the importance of cleaning up a few details ahead of their home opener. The Warriors had a 6-1 lead at halftime, scoring coming from the forwards playing a two-man game, and defenceman Owen Grant capitalizing in transition.

Offensively, the Warriors aim to attack the middle of the floor and apply consistent pressure on opposing defences. They've got the horsepower to score, and it means they need to play to their identity, especially in tight games.

"We got away from the things that make us successful offensively, and they're very identifiable. What we were doing in the first half compared to the second half and some of that stuff I'd say is on me," Malawsky said.

"It's important for us to not change based on the score and not panic if a team's coming back and chase the game."

Although it's a new season, they want to remember some of the lessons they learned as a battle-tested group from last year and keep an even-keel mentality throughout the game.

The team had group session with BC Sports Hall of Fame sports psychologist Dr. David Cox during training camp and did some work with him over the last couple of weeks as doing the mental work away from the floor is just as important for success as the work in the box itself. These early efforts not only prepare the Warriors for the immediate challenges of the season but also lay the foundation for sustained success and reinforcing the team identity.

Vancouver had the edge in faceoffs, Alec Stathakis going 15-for-23 from the dot. Stathakis played collegiate lacrosse at the University of Denver and Malawsky was impressed with how poised the 24-year-old was while playing his first NLL game in front of some familiar faces in the crowd.

"To have the ability to stay focused on his job, that just shows you how mentally tough he is and he's just an outstanding competitor. If he doesn't get the ball, he's all over it. If there's scrums in the corner, he's right in there, he's not standing back and [allowing] the other guys get in there, he's involved in all of that stuff," Malawsky said.

"He runs himself into open floor and when they end up putting pressure on him, he's able to utilize his athleticism and toughness to get out. He doesn't panic and he's not afraid of contact. He's got a lot of jam and his defence is coming along too."

The defensive mindset is a cornerstone of the Warriors' program, shaping their resiliency and discipline as a team.

Against Colorado, they scooped up 75 loose balls to the Mammoth's 68. The defensive corps proved they are willing to sacrifice their bodies, blocking 13 shots throughout the game.

The in-depth preparation for games is one thing that doesn't change. The players are getting their workouts and training in while the coaching staff is dialed into video, sending clips to players, preparing scouting reports, and leading practice and film sessions.

With all of their x's and o's taken care of, the Warriors are looking forward to having the energy of the crowd behind them for their home opener. Warriors' fans make Rogers Arena a tough building for opposing teams to play in, the cheers providing some extra juice for the Warriors.

"We had a really good finish to the season at home, the crowd was exceptional and I know there's a lot of buzz in the city about the home opener. For our guys to be able to come home and have an opportunity to play in front of the fans that gave us so much is exciting," Malawsky said.

The Warriors know success in the NLL is about building momentum throughout the season, and their focus remains on improving each week.

