Georgia Swarm Score Home Opener Overtime Victory over San Diego Seals

December 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm kicked off their 2024 season in dramatic fashion, securing a thrilling overtime victory against the San Diego Seals on Saturday, December 7, at 8 PM at Gas South Arena. In a game reminiscent of last season's overtime matchup between the two teams on February 27 in San Diego, the Swarm emerged victorious this time, electrifying the home crowd.

The Swarm entered their home opener with a mix of excitement and determination, eager to make a strong start. The tone was set early by Lyle Thompson, who opened the scoring with a signature diving goal against the Seals' defense. Georgia's defense dominated the first quarter, with Jordan MacIntosh and Mike Manley spearheading fast-break transitions that kept the pressure on San Diego.

The second quarter saw a flurry of action, with both teams combining for 12 goals. Seth Oakes ignited the Swarm offense with a powerful outside shot, followed by Thompson scoring back-to-back goals to secure a first-half hat trick. The Seals responded with three consecutive goals, but Swarm newcomer Joey Cupido answered with a fast-break goal to bring Georgia within one. San Diego managed a late goal before halftime, leaving the Swarm trailing 9-8.

In the second half, the Swarm defense struggled early, allowing two quick goals from the Seals. However, Bryan Cole reignited the team's momentum with a dazzling behind-the-back goal, and Thompson delivered another highlight-reel power-play score to bring Georgia back within one. Andrew Kew tied the game at 11-11 late in the third quarter, setting the stage for a tense final frame.

The fourth quarter was a defensive showcase, with both teams' goalies delivering clutch performances. Swarm goalie Brett Dobson made several key saves, while the Seals briefly pulled ahead with a goal from Ryan Benesch at the 9:24 mark. With four minutes remaining, Oakes scored again to tie the game, and the Swarm defense held firm to force overtime.

In overtime, with the game on the line, Andrew Kew lived up to his "Clutch King" nickname, delivering the game-winning goal with a powerful long-range shot at the 12-minute mark. The crowd at Gas South Arena erupted in celebration as the Swarm secured a hard-fought 13-12 victory, capping off an unforgettable season opener.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.