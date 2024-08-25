Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 25, 2024
August 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
What an ending.
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Chicago Sky 77-75 off of an A'ja Wilson buzzer beater
A'ja Wilson put on a monster performance dropping 20 PTS, 18 REB, 3 BLK, and a game winner
