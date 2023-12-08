Largest Santa in PA at Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, Pa officially has the largest Santa in Pennsylvania at 42 feet!

New this year at Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium presented by WellSpan Health is a giant inflatable Santa. This new Santa beats the reigning tallest Santa in PA by 4.5 feet standing 42 feet tall. The previous largest Santa has been in Cold Stream Park in Philipsburg since 2005 about 2.5 hours west of Lancaster. Christmas enthusiasts will now have to travel to Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers to see and take photos with the largest Santa in the state. Santa is located in the Kreider Farms Kids' Park and can be seen from Harrisburg Pike.

While at the ballpark, guests can enjoy the Christmas Spirit Light Show an exciting, one-of-a-kind Christmas light display that Lancaster and surrounding counties will enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles. Visitors will journey through a mile-long track immersed and surrounded by hundreds of thousands of color-changing lights, animated and dancing in harmony to your favorite Christmas classics.

They can also visit Christmas Tree Lane, a free event where guests can take in 100 Christmas Trees that have been sponsored by local businesses in support of local nonprofits that will be displayed along the first and third base concourses. As visitors come to the stadium for the many holiday festivities, they can vote for trees and each vote is a donation directly to the nonprofit.

