Lancers Comeback Bid Falls Short

March 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers would look to pick up where they left off the previous night after rallying from two goals down in the third to come back and defeat the Tri-City Storm in overtime.

In the first period, the Sioux Falls Stampede came out swinging early. Forward Joseph McGraw cashed in to start giving the 'Herd an early 1-0 lead. Minutes later, defenseman Bryce Ingles of the Stampede scored to stretch the lead at 2-0. Shortly thereafter, Sioux Falls continued to widen the lead as forward Noah Urness scored to make it 3-0. However, the Lancers wouldn't go totally empty handed as the red hot Tanner Morgan extends his goal streak with another tally today late in the first to cut the deficit to within two going into the second period of play. In the second period, defenseman Filip Nordberg buried one for the Stampede. The Ottawa Senators draft pick helped extend Sioux Falls' lead back to three going into the third period.

In the third period, the Lancers would not go away quietly as forward Davis Borozinskis would cash in to get back within two. Stampede forward Austin Baker would respond with a goal themselves to put the 'Herd back in the lead by three at 5-2. With over 5 minutes to the Lancers went on the powerplay and put out an extra attacker on top of it to try and make another third period rally. Forward Charlie Vig would score one backdoor to put the Lancers back within two at 5-3. However, Sioux Falls forward Javon Moore grabbed the empty net goal to help give the Sioux Falls Stampede a 6-3 win.

The Lancers will be back in action Tuesday Night in Kearney, Nebraska to take on the Tri-City Storm. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

