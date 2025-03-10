Gallant, Nordberg, Weilandt Named Players of the Week

March 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Richard Gallant, Filip Nordberg and Max Weilandt have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between March 3-9.

Forward of the Week

Richard Gallant, NTDP (U18)

Player Profile

Scored a shorthanded goal in the NTDP's 3-1 win at Green Bay on Friday.

Tallied two goals and a primary assist as the U18 team completed its sweep of the Gamblers with a 6-3 victory on Saturday.

Scored three total goals, including two at even strength, took six shots and finished with an even rating in two road games.

Defenseman of the Week

Filip Nordberg, Sioux Falls Stampede

Ottawa Senators, 2nd Round, 2022

Player Profile

Scored the game-tying goal and had the primary assist on the game-winning goal in Sioux Falls' 2-1 win at Sioux City on Saturday.

Tallied the game-winning goal for Sioux Falls in its 6-4 win at Omaha on Sunday.

Earned points in both games, took five shots and finished with a +2 rating.

Goalie of the Week

Max Weilandt, Des Moines Buccaneers

Player Profile

Turned aside 27 shots in Des Moines' 2-1 overtime win vs. Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

Outlasted the RoughRiders in a 4-3 shootout win on Sunday with 34 saves on 37 shots, making 27 stops in the final two periods and overtime before making a pair of saves in a shootout win.

Made 28 saves in his fourth win over his last five games, a 4-1 victory vs. the Force to complete the weekend sweep.

Finished the week 2-0-0-0 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a league-leading .938 save percentage among goalies who played at least two games.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.