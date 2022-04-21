Lancaster Downs Gastonia, 5-2, on Opening Night

Lancaster pitching struck out 15 batters opening night as the Barnstormers defeated the host Gastonia Honey Hunters, 5-2.

It marked the second consecutive year that the Barnstormers won the opener at CaroMont Health Park.

Cameron Gann fanned nine in 4 2/3 innings after getting the nod to lead the rotation. Tyler Suellentrop (1-0) fanned two more as did Marc Rzepczynski. Josh Graham and Scott Shuman picked up one strikeout apiece in the win.

LeDarious Clark got the Barnstormers on the board with a leadoff homer in the third off former Lancaster lefty John Anderson (0-1). Anthony Peroni and Jake Hoover reached on consecutive errors before Melvin Mercedes cranked a double off the left field wall. The two-bagger scored Peroni, and Hoover followed when shortstop Jack Reinheimer bobbled the throw back to the infield. Mercedes took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Trace Loehr.

Lancaster gave a run back in the bottom of the third. Reinheimer reached on a single behind second base and went to third as Gann uncorked a wild pickoff throw. A passed ball allowed the run to score.

The second Gastonia run was built on swinging bunts. Johnny Davis reached with one out in the fifth against Gann, took second on a wild pitch and stole third. Jake Skole greeted Suellentrop with another dribbler up the third base line to drive home the run.

Peroni singled home Mark Zagunis, who had walked, with an insurance run in the ninth before Shuman notched the save despite a walk and a bloop hit.

Lefty Augie Sylk gets the start for the Barnstormers on Friday night against right-hander Deck McGuire. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube channel, beginning at 6:10.

NOTES: Lancaster is now 10-7 in season openers, 2-3 under Ross Peeples...Mercedes was the only Barnstormer with more than one hit...He was 2-for-5...Clark homered on opening night for the second straight year...The bullpen allowed two hits, on a bunt and a bloop in 4 1/3 innings.

