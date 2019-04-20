Lancaster Downs Black Sox, 6-1, on Fan Fest Saturday

Dan Gamache and Parker Morin unloaded home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday afternoon to lead the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 6-1 victory during their annual Fan Fest exhibition game.

With the score tied, 1-1, Darian Sandford picked up a leadoff walk from Brian McKenna. Sandford quickly stole second before Gamache pounded a two-run homer over the Haller Pavilion in right. Two outs later, K.C. Hobson ripped a single to left center. Jerry Chavarria took over on the mound and walked Zach Shank. Parker Morin slugged his three-run shot to the gap in right center for the 6-1 cushion.

Devon Torrence opened the third inning with a double to right center, went to third on a ground out by Sandford and scored when Gamache screamed a two-base hit into the right field corner.

The Black Sox, who totaled only three hits on the afternoon, used two of them to tie the game in the seventh. With one out, Luis Martini beat out an infield single. Two batters later, Hector Morales swung and missed on a third strike, but the ball went all the way to the backstop, allowing Morales to reach safely. Tillman Pugh, after fouling off several two-strike pitches, lined a single to left off eventual winner Bryan Harper to tie the game.

Kyle Davies threw three hitless innings as the Lancaster starter, walking one and striking out three. John Anderson followed with two more hitless frames, fanning four. Caleb Gindl, Harper and Cody Eppley finished up for the Barnstormers.

Lancaster will entertain Southern Maryland on Monday at 1:00 in their next exhibition game open to the public.

