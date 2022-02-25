Lancaster Barnstormers Release 2022 Promo Schedule

Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Barnstormers are ready to help you get into the groove to kick off the 2022 baseball season presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. Opening Weekend begins Friday night, April 29 with a totally rad night of 80's nostalgia that celebrates hair bands, hair spray and more.

Fans of fiction and fantasy will enjoy the return of Harry Potter Night on June 3, while the Force will be with you on August 12 for Star Wars Night.

The Barnstormers will span the generation gap with a couple of Thursday morning games during the first half of the season. May 12 will be Older Americans Day; two weeks later, the annual Baseball in Education Day will see school buses lining up in the parking lot and kids from throughout Lancaster County taking a break from their studies to spend the day at the ballgame. Who says school isn't fun, right?

Nearly an entire week in June is dedicated to the youngsters. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will have respective sleepovers on June 10 and 11. On June 12, the biggest kid of them all, Cylo, will officially enter "adulthood" and celebrate birthday number 18! Finally, on June 16, Camp Day wraps up the week for kids at the ballpark.

Three of your favorite holidays will be celebrated in one season, as the stadium is decked out for Christmas in July on July 16; goes spooky for Halloween on August 5; and attracts leprechauns and pots o' gold for Halfway to St. Patty's Day on September 17.

Looking for colorful? All the colors of the rainbow will be represented at Lancaster's LGBTQ Pride Night on June 4. The red, white and blue will be waving proudly with a fireworks extravaganza after the game on Saturday night, July 2 and another one on Sunday night, July 3 as part of a huge Independence Celebration. All things pink will be on display during Pink in the Park, presented by Mary Kay, on August 13.

Who doesn't love animals? Every Wednesday night is Wet Nose Wednesdays, when you can bring your dog to the game! The ever-popular Farm Show Night is back, too, on July 9.

Gluttony gets its moment on May 11. As part of National Eat What You Want Day, you'll be surrounded by all sorts of ballpark fare, including hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and more.

There will be salutes to Nurses, Veterans, First Responders and more during the season, too.

The weekly specials are back. Tuesdays are for foodies with $5 specialty items at the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck. On Thursdays, that same area of the park will feature craft beer specials. kids can run the bases every Friday night and Sunday afternoon presented by Domino's and families can play catch on the field before each Sunday game. Sunday is also Kids Helping Kids Day where Barnstormers players will sport kid-designed jerseys presented by Penn State Health AND fans can get a fan on the way in to keep them cool presented by Reliant Cooling & Heating.

The skies will light up in Lancaster City with post-game fireworks, presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Shows will take place after the game on Opening Night, immediately following Saturday home games and on other select dates.

Coming off the second straight season of Clipper Magazine Stadium being named the MLB Partner League Stadium of the Year, the Barnstormers are ready to provide more memorable experiences for the entire family during the new season. Now, all that's left to do is "play ball!"

All of the 2022 promotions are available at LancasterBarnstormers.com

Single Game Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4th at 9am. From 9am-9:22am in person only at the box office fans can get 20 undated tickets to be used for April, May or June Barnstormers game for only $22! You must be in line before 9:22 to get this deal! There will also be deals all day on Storm Force Kids Club and Silver Stormers packages. If that wasn't exciting enough the Girl Scouts of PA will be on site selling cookies from 5-9PM. If you buy a 5 for $65 package during that time you will be entered to win an entire CASE of girl scout cookies!

