Lancaster Barnstormers Announce Team Rename-For One Weekend Only

Lancaster, PA - "It's never been done before, so we thought we'd do it." With those words, Lancaster Barnstormers President & General Manager Mike Reynolds announced that the team has partnered with the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce to present a special weekend of baseball, in celebration of Lancaster County's neighbors to the north.

For one weekend only, July 1-3, the Barnstormers will be renamed. The team is currently conducting a contest at www.lancasterbarnstormers.com to accept suggestions for a temporary Lebanon team name. Entries will be accepted now through March 15.

The Top 3 name suggestions will be announced on March 16, when fans will be able to vote for their favorite.

The winning name will be unveiled on Friday, April 15 at a location to be announced in Lebanon County. The team will award one grand prize winner (who suggests the winning name) with 4 tickets to one of the Lebanon County Weekend games plus a $100 Barnstormers gift card, to be used for team merchandise.

"It makes sense to partner with our friends in Lebanon County," according to Reynolds. "In high school sports, you have the Lancaster-Lebanon League. We've seen more and more Lebanon County residents attend Barnstormers games the past few seasons, so we thought this would be a fun way to acknowledge their loyalty to the team and let them know this is their team, too."

"The Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with the Lancaster Barnstormers on this cross-county event," said Karen Groh, President/CEO of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce. "Many of our businesses and non-profits operate in both counties so it just makes sense to work together. We are excited to share all the things that make Lebanon County special during this fun weekend of activities."

All things Lebanon County will be spotlighted during the weekend, with the concourse at Clipper Magazine Stadium set up with displays from various businesses. "Our goal is to make it feel like we've taken all that Lebanon County has to offer and put it in one place for one whole weekend," said Reynolds.

The Barnstormers team will also be wearing special team uniforms bearing the temporary team name that weekend. The design for the uniforms will be unveiled in conjunction with the announcement of the team name.

