Big League Arm Joins Two Key Returnees in Latest Round of Revs Signings

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution continues to build its 2022 roster as Major League right-hander Merandy Gonzalez joins returning reliever Alberto Rodriguez and infielder Josue Herrera as the latest three additions. The trio of signings was announced by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Monday evening's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Gonzalez joins the Revs for his 10th pro season, sporting spectacular minor league numbers to go with productive big league time. The 26-year-old originally signed with the New York Mets in 2013 from his native Dominican Republic and held a sub-3.00 ERA in three of his first four professional seasons. He made his biggest splash in 2017 when he was a South Atlantic League All-Star and began that season as the league's pitcher of the month after going 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 28.1 innings that April. He combined to go 13-3 with a 1.66 ERA in the Mets and Miami Marlins organizations that season, as he was dealt to Miami at the trade deadline in exchange for 2016 NL All-Star reliever AJ Ramos.

Gonzalez was placed on the Marlins' 40-man roster at the end of the 2017 season and debuted in 2018 at Double-A Jacksonville, only to be promoted and make his Major League debut that April at age 22. In eight big league outings including one start, Gonzalez earned a pair of victories, going 2-1 with a 5.73 ERA.

Gonzalez spent 2019 in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system and pitched in the Mexican League last year. He owns a 36-23 career minor league record with a 3.06 ERA in 132 appearances (75 starts).

"He made it to the big leagues at a really young age," explained Mason. "We'll look at him to be a starter coming in here even though he can pitch in relief as well. He was really excited to come and get an opportunity. If he performs the way he's capable, he has a great chance of getting picked up by a Major League club."

Rodriguez returns to York after leading the Atlantic League with 53 appearances last season, going 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA. He was touched for an earned run only twice in his final 25 outings, and from August 4 on gave up just three runs (one earned) on seven hits in 20.2 innings to end the year. Overall he yielded only 48 hits in 57.0 innings for the season while striking out 59 batters. Among his biggest highlights was earning the win with a pair of scoreless innings on Sept. 7 at Lancaster, while also blasting his first career hit on a two-run double to deep left at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

"He was available anytime we needed him to pitch," commented Mason. "He had fewer hits than innings pitched, more strikeouts than innings pitched, and when you get that combination of numbers usually good things happen. In a year where individual and team ERAs were through the roof, he was able to log a ton of appearances and put up a strong season."

A native of Havana, Cuba, Rodriguez moved to the United States during his youth and attended high school in Tampa, FL before enrolling at Northwest Florida State College. From there, he was selected in the 18th round of the 2014 draft by the Kansas City Royals. After two years in the Royals organization, Rodriguez enjoyed a strong 2017 campaign in the American Association, leading to his Atlantic League debut with Sugar Land late that season. After spending 2018 with the Road Warriors, Rodriguez returned to the Atlantic League with York as the league's most durable reliever last season.

Herrera returns after batting .256 with nine home runs, 19 doubles, and 40 RBI in 83 games for the Revs in 2021. The 25-year-old enters his seventh pro season, having previously played in the Diamondbacks, Brewers, and Orioles organizations.

Herrera played primarily third base for York while also making starts at first base and second base. The versatile left-handed hitter particularly enjoyed PeoplesBank Park, batting .318 at home, and had a knack for the clutch throughout his first season in York. Among his highlights, Herrera ripped a game-tying eighth inning double on July 3 vs. Lancaster in a franchise record comeback victory. The following day, he blasted his first Revs home run onto the clubhouse roof in right field, sparking a July 4 victory in front of a sold out crowd. Herrera added a grand slam on August 20 versus Gastonia along with a walk-off two-run homer the following night. Five days later, he provided the winning two-run single in the eighth in a comeback win at Long Island as the Revs built a second-half push in the North Division. Herrera saw action with Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League this off-season.

"He showed a lot of power in less than a half season of full at-bats," reflected Mason. "He was really tough on right-handed pitchers, and his defense got a lot better during the course of the year. He's another young player with a lot of potential and gives us some options to move him around the infield."

The Revs now have 10 players under contract for the 2022 season and will continue to unveil additions to the roster each Monday live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK. The next episode airs Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

