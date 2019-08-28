Lake Erie's Offense Nowhere to be Found

August 28, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release





AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, only managed to get two hits tonight as they were shutout 5-0 by the Southern Illinois Miners.

The Crushers (51-41) have now been shut out 11 times this year with the loss. While the Miners (51-41) are only two games back of a wild card spot now with the win.

Jared Koenig (7-2) got his first loss in over a month tonight as he gave up four runs on four hits, walked one and struck out seven. Andrew Bernstein (3-2) earned the win as he threw 7.0 shutout innings and gave up two hits, walked one, and struck out two.

Bernstein absolutely dominated the Crushers tonight. He started out shaky in the first inning but settled in after the first two batters. Bernstein walked Aaron Hill to start the inning and then gave up a single to Emmanuel Marrero. With Marrero's hit, he now has a league leading 109 hits. But after Marrero's at-bat, Bernstein would go on to retire the next seven batters in a row.

Bernstein hit Hill with a pitch with one out in the third but then sat down the next 12 Crushers batters consecutively. Bernstein was a man on a mission tonight.

Koenig was also amazing tonight but ran into trouble in the fourth. Koenig threw three perfect innings, but then started the fourth giving up back-to-back singles. After the pair of singles Koenig walked Jamey Smart to load the bases. With runners everywhere and no outs, Kyle Davis hit a two-run single to put the Miners ahead.

In the sixth inning, the Miners put up two more runs with a two-run homer hit by Davis.

The fifth run of the game for Southern Illinois came in the eighth inning. Andy Cosgrove hit an RBI single off Jake Repavich to make it a 5-0 game.

Lake Erie went down quietly in the ninth and that was all she wrote.

The Crushers will finish their three-game series with the Southern Illinois Miners on Thursday at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois. Sam Curtis (1-1, 1.86) will be on the mound for Lake Erie. While the Miners will go with Ryan McAuliffe (6-3, 3.51). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.