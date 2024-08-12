Lake Elsinore Takes Series Finale 7-4

August 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - Lake Elsinore won the series finale on Sunday night, again tacking on one run at a time after breaking a 4-4 tie for a 7-4 win.

The Storm blew in early again with a four run first, but the Ports got two runs in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Nick Schwartz, and two more in the second on an RBI base hit from Tommy White and a ground out from Nick Kurtz to tie the game at 4-4.

But Stockton would struggle with runners in scoring position the rest of the way (2 for 19), and stranded 15 runners on the night. Lake Elsinore got a run run in the third to go back in front for good, and tacked on a run in the fourth and seventh innings as well for their 7-4 lead.

The Ports had two on and one out in the third and fifth innings but did not score, and had two on with no outs in the seventh before a double play ended the inning. A walk and two hit by pitches loaded the bases in the ninth, but a pair of strikeouts and a ground out ended the ballgame.

UP NEXT

The Ports will begin a six-game series in San Jose this Tuesday, with a 6:30 start time at Excite Ballpark.

