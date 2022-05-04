Lake Elsinore Drop First Game of Series to Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The Lake Elsinore Storm lost their first game of the series to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes tonight in a well-pitched game for both teams.

The first run of the game did not come until the bottom of the 5th inning. Levi Thomas would pitch 4 excellent frames, allowing just 2 hits, 0 runs, and striking out 6. The Storm would score this initial run all while still being no-hit. After the first two batters were out, Carlos Luis, Pierce Jones, and Max Ferguson would reach base on an error, a hit by pitch, and a walk.

Justin Farmer would again be up to bat with the bases loaded in a tied ballgame much like he was on Saturday night. And again, the opposing pitcher would balk to bring a run across home. Farmer would then hit a single through the 5.5 hole, putting two more runs on the board with the first Storm hit of the game.

The Quakes would immediately respond with 3 runs of their own in the top of the 6th inning. These two teams would continue their back and forth over their next two innings. keeping the game tied headed into the 9th inning.

The Storm would then do something they very infrequently have done this season, they allowed a run on a fielding error to break the tie in the top of the 9th. Kervin Pichardo would then reach base on a hit by a pitch but would be thrown out at second base following a strike-out at the plate. Max Ferguson and Justin Farmer would follow this double play by both reaching base for James Wood. Wood would smash the ball into the infield but playable and would be thrown out at first despite his full capacity hustle to alter the outcome.

The Storm will look to win their first game of the series with Padres pitcher, Blake Snell, on the mound for a rehab appearance.

-Written by Justin Jett

