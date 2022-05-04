Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Case Williams and Nuts RHP Bryce Miller are the probable starters.

Happy Birthday to Rockies Manager Robinson Cancel!

The Grizzlies are riding a 7-game win streak (longest this season) after a sweep of the Ports for the 2nd time this year and the win yesterday morning against the Nuts.

The Grizzlies pitching staff allowed their 1st triple of 2022 yesterday

The Grizzlies have the highest batting average in Single-A (.286) and the fifth highest in all of Minor League Baseball

Zach Kokoska has homered in 2 straight games (Adael Amador homered in 3 straight at Stockton)

11 of 14 Grizzlies hitters are on at least a 1-game hit streak with seven riding a season-long for themselves

LET'S KEEP GETTING THAT W: The Fresno Grizzlies relished their seventh straight triumph, defeating the Modesto Nuts 9-3 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. In the win streak, the Grizzlies offense have collected 86 hits with 17 of them going for homers. They have outscored opponents 59-19 and have never trailed in that span. For the seventh consecutive contest, the Fresno lineup smacked double-digit hits (11) with eight of the nine starters notching at least one. Aiverson Rodriguez led the charge with three hits, two ending in doubles. Braiden Ward and Juan Brito combined to reach base six times with the duo recording three runs. Zach Kokoska and Warming Bernabel each went deep with Bernabel supplying four of the seven RBI. Kokoska has also homered in back-to-back affairs. Of the 11 hits, eight of them went for extra-bases (six doubles and two homers). Three of those six doubles were from Braxton Fulford, EJ Andrews Jr. and Bryant Quijada, who all extended their season-high hit streaks. Fulford and Andrews Jr. are up to six contests while Quijada is now at five games. The offensive outburst was backed up by Grizzlies starter Cullen Kafka (1-1). The former Oregon Duck enjoyed his first victory of 2022 after seven, stellar innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while fanning eight. The seven frames and eight strikeouts were career-highs for the righty and season-bests for the Fresno pitching staff. Sergio Sanchez and Tyler Ahearn wrapped up the final two innings, punching out a pair. Grizzlies pitching has fanned 75 batters over their past six games.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts are in the midst of their meeting this season and are scheduled to face each other 30 times in 2022. Last year, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. Last season, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop.The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

AMADOR NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown unreal ability way beyond his years. Amador was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for April 25 - May 1. His impressive series in Stockton helped the Grizzlies sweep the Ports, their second sweep of 2022. During the week, Amador went 11-for-26 (.423) with four homers, two doubles, seven RBI, eight runs, and four walks over six games. Amador was a perfect 5-for-5 when leading off, clobbering two clouts, smoking a pair of doubles, scoring all six times and walking once. In the first three games of the series, Amador powered four longballs, which included two leadoff shots. Amador went deep in three consecutive contests, the most since Colin Simpson did it in four straight games last year from July 9-14, in Stockton and San Jose. Overall, Amador enjoyed a trio of multi-hit games and a pair of multi-RBI and run contests at Banner Island Ballpark. As of today, Amador ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador ranks first in homers (6), first in slugging percentage (.654), first in total bases (51), tied for first in hits (28), second in OPS (1.117), tied for second in extra base hits (11), third in OBP (.463), fourth in batting average (.359) and tied for eighth in walks (16) among all qualified hitters.

CASE CLOSED: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to righty Case Williams. The 20-year old is one of three returning pitchers to the Fresno staff after joining the club in the back half of the 2021 season. Williams enters his third professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization despite starting last year in the Cincinnati Reds system. In 2021, he split the season between the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds) and Grizzlies. Williams started 2021 in Daytona, appearing in 12 games, 11 for starts. He went 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA over 47 innings. Williams was traded back to the Colorado Rockies on July 28, 2021. The Reds received RHP Mychal Givens and the Rockies got Williams and RHP Noah Davis. He was assigned to Fresno and finished the season with the Grizzlies. Williams went 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA over seven games with six going for starts. In 28.1 frames, he fanned 17 batters and had a good overall second half of the season. Read more about Case Williams' bio on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (3-5), Beige (4-1), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (6-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

MAY 5, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP McCade Brown (0-0, 0.00)

MAY 6, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Joseph Hernandez (2-0, 1.89) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-1, 4.50)

MAY 7, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Michael Morales (2-1, 4.62) vs RHP Victor Juarez (1-0, 3.72)

MAY 8, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

RHP William Fleming (1-2, 5.40) vs LHP Mason Green (1-1, 3.98)

Recent Transactions:

5/2: RHP McCade Brown:

Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/2: RHP Jarrod Cande:

Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/2: LHP Evan Shawver:

Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

