Lake County Captains Announce New Ownership Team

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains, minor league baseball team in the Midwest League and High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, are excited to announce new majority ownership. Entrepreneurs Alan Miller and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Jon Ryan, both owners of COLLiDE Sport and the Portland Pickles baseball team, will join as majority owners of the Lake County Captains. Financial terms of the sale are private and were not disclosed.

The Captains will celebrate their 20th season in Lake County this April. The new ownership group, COLLiDE NEO, has plans to make significant investments in the team's growth, which will ensure an increased commitment to Lake County, the local community and surrounding counties.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Guardians organization to bring our passion for baseball and fun to Northeast Ohio," said Miller, co-owner of the Lake County Captains, Portland Pickles and COLLiDE. "We are grateful to Peter and & Rita Carfagna for the opportunity to take the reins on this organization and continue their commitment to Lake County."

"The Cleveland Guardians organization is very excited to partner with Alan and Jon from COLLiDE Sport on their new venture in owning our high-A affiliate in Lake County," said Cleveland Guardians Owner/Chairman/CEO Paul Dolan. "We are very fortunate to have Lake County in close proximity from a player development standpoint and know their wealth of expertise in professional baseball will only enhance the experience for our players and Captains/Guardians fans."

The Captains are excited to announce new initiatives for the 2023 season including live broadcasts of all home games, new food and beverage menus, and the new left field super awesome fun zone featuring a 9 hole mini golf course. In addition to these events, the group is also dedicated to growing its community reinvestment programs, which focus on supporting youth sports, cultural events, and tourism initiatives in the local area.

Former majority owner and Chairman, Peter Carfagna, who will stay on as a minority shareholder in the new ownership group said, "Our family is thankful to the City of Eastlake for welcoming us and Minor League Baseball into the community nearly 20 years ago. We have loved every minute of celebrating local heroes, youth sports teams, partnerships, championships and everything in between. We have enjoyed the handshakes and smiles from over 5 Million Fans at Classic Park, our summer home. Our family has appreciated the support from our staff, partners and fans for nearly two decades and we look forward to continuing those relationships in a minority role."

Northeast Ohio natives, Peter and Rita Carfagna, along with Ray and Katie Murphy, purchased the Columbus Georgia Redstixx and moved the franchise to Eastlake in 2003 with the partnership of Dolan Eastlake Baseball. The families have been philanthropic to many local non-profit organizations including the United Way of Lake County through Catholic Charities, Lake Health Foundation and the Miracle League of Lake County. The club has contributed nearly $5 Million annually in local economic impact and community support.

City of Eastlake Mayor, Dennis Morley and Captains' General Manager, Jen Yorko are excited for the new partnership with the Cleveland Guardians and the Portland Pickles. "This new partnership will allow for growth at Classic Park; including events, experiences, concessions, and broadcasting, to name a few. We look forward to celebrating our 20th season with our partners and fans," said Yorko.

Exclusive ticket memberships and group outings are available for purchase now and more information may be found at CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS (9467).

Exclusive merchandise celebrating the 20th season go on sale today at ShopCaptains.com.

