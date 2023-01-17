South Bend Cubs Single Game Tickets on Sale March 8

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs ended the 2022 season with a championship. This year, the season will kick off with another banner raising ceremony. Single game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale on March 8 at 10:00am ET. Tickets will be available at the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, or online at SouthBendCubs.com.

"South Bend Cubs tickets have already been a hot commodity this off-season," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Our season tickets sales are nearing an all-time high and our group packages have been selling out as quickly as we announce them. We're looking forward to a fun and busy summer at Four Winds Field."

Ticket prices for the 2023 season are as follows: field box tickets are $12 in advance and $13 on the day of the game, dugout box tickets are $14 in advance and $15 on the day of the game, and lawn tickets (which are only available once the seating bowl has sold out) are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at SouthBendCubs.com and use the mobile ticketing option. Digital ticketing provides a safe, convenient, and secure way to use and share game tickets. It also helps prevent lost, forgotten and fraudulent tickets and provides a contactless entry solution for all fans coming through the gates.

Beginning March 8, the Box Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and fans can still purchase tickets at the box office or by phone. Hot coffee and soda will be available to those purchasing tickets in person on March 8 and the 2022 Midwest League Trophy will be on display. Those with vouchers can also exchange them for tickets beginning on this date.

Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Beloit Sky Carp. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2023 magnet schedule. Information on additional giveaways and promotions for the 2023 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

Information regarding 2023 Opening Day VIP Packages will be available soon.

