@LAFC vs. @sjearthquakes Top 2 Teams in the West!

Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







You won't want to miss this one.

@LAFC vs. @sjearthquakes at 7:00pm ET for your Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire matchup.

Two of the top teams in the West collide on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2026

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