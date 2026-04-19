@LAFC vs. @sjearthquakes Top 2 Teams in the West!
Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
You won't want to miss this one.
@LAFC vs. @sjearthquakes at 7:00pm ET for your Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire matchup.
Two of the top teams in the West collide on Apple TV.
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2026
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