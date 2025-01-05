LAFC Transfers Omar Campos to Cruz Azul in Liga MX

January 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced that the club has transferred defender Omar Campos to Cruz Azul of Mexico's Liga MX.

"Omar is a talented young player who contributed to some great moments at LAFC this past season, including helping us win the first Open Cup trophy in club history," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "After discussions with Omar and his family, we agreed that the move to Cruz Azul was the best next step for Omar and LAFC. We wish Omar and his family nothing but the best as he continues his career with Cruz Azul."

Campos, 22, joined LAFC in February of 2024 after spending the previous three years playing for Santos Laguna in Mexico. He made his professional debut for Santos at the age of 18 in a 2-0 win vs. Tigres UANL on Jan. 18, 2021. Overall, Campos logged 2,274 minutes in 38 appearances (23 starts) across all competitions in one season with LAFC. Campos contributed three assists and one goal - the game-winner in extra time of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final.

The Mexico City native made his debut for the Mexico National Team on Dec. 17, 2023, at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum vs. Colombia. While with LAFC, he was called into Mexico's U-23 side on three occasions.

TRANSACTION: LAFC transfers defender Omar Campos to Liga MX team Cruz Azul.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.