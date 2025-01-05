Minnesota United Recalls Alejandro Bran, Loans Midfielder to L.D. Alajuelense

January 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has recalled Costa Rica international midfielder Alejandro Bran from his loan at Burton Albion FC. Additionally, Bran has been loaned out to Liga Deportiva Alajuelense of Costa Rica's Primera Division through the end of December 2025, pending the movement of his ITC, with an option to buy.

Bran joined Minnesota United in January of 2024, initially on a full-season loan from CS Herediano. Since he arrived in Minnesota, the Costa Rica international has made 11 game appearances (six starts) for the Loons in MLS regular-season action, where he has scored once - notably in the Season Opener at Austin FC on February 24, 2024. The midfielder has also made three game appearances (all starts) in MLS NEXT Pro action with MNUFC2. In September 2024, the Loons purchased Bran's contract from Herediano and sent him on loan to Burton Albion FC in England, where he made four game appearances across all competitions, including the FA Cup.

Internationally, Bran has earned 13 caps for Costa Rica's senior national team, recently making two appearances in Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals games against Panama in November 2024. He notably earned a call-up for Costa Rica's final 2024 Copa América roster, and with Los Ticos during that continental tournament, Bran made two substitute appearances in the Group Stage fixtures against Brazil and Paraguay.

Transaction: Minnesota United recalls midfielder Alejandro Bran from his loan at Burton Albion FC. MNUFC then loans Bran to L.D. Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Primera Division through the end of December 2025, pending the movement of his ITC, with an option to buy.

VITALS

Alejandro Bran

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: 3/5/2001 (23 years old)

Hometown: San José, Costa Rica

Previous Club: CS Herediano

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 5, 2025

Minnesota United Recalls Alejandro Bran, Loans Midfielder to L.D. Alajuelense - Minnesota United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.