LAFC Re-Signs Defender Marlon

December 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the club has re-signed defender Marlon through June 30, 2025, with a club option for the remainder of the 2025 season and the 2026 season. Marlon will occupy an international roster slot.

"We are grateful to have come to terms with Marlon and welcome him and his family back to LAFC for next season," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "In a short period of time last year, he had a positive impact for us as a great teammate and player and brought a strong, composed presence to our backline. We look forward to Marlon's increased involvement and believe he will become a top centerback in the league."

Marlon, 29, made eight appearances across all competitions for LAFC in 2024, including five MLS regular-season matches. After making his debut in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final - helping the Black & Gold claim a 3-1 overtime victory against Sporting Kansas City - the veteran Brazilian memorably scored in the team's thrilling Decision Day win against San Jose, heading home the decisive goal in extra time to give LAFC the goal difference needed to claim the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

He joined LAFC after spending 2023-2024 on loan with Fluminense of Brazil from Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlon helped Fluminense win the club's first-ever Copa Libertadores Final and appeared in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup. Prior to returning to Fluminense, Marlon appeared in 28 Italian Serie A matches while on loan from Shakhtar to Monza in 2022-2023.

The Brazil native originally signed with Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2021 from Italian club Sassuolo. Appearing in 12 matches, Marlon helped Shakhtar win the 2021 Ukrainian Super Cup.

The sturdy defender began his career at Fluminense, making his professional debut at 18 years old in 2014. After enjoying success in Brazil, he was loaned to FC Barcelona in 2016, where he made 27 appearances for Barça B, helping the team to La Liga 2a promotion. Permanently transferred to Barcelona in 2017, Marlon made two appearances in La Liga and one in the Champions League before moving on loan to OGC Nice of France's Ligue 1 for 2017-2018.

In the summer of 2018, Marlon moved permanently to Sassuolo, appearing in 65 Serie A matches from 2018-2021.

Marlon played for Brazil at the U-20 international level, and helped the team advance to the final of the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He also played at the 2015 South American U-20 Championship.

Name: Marlon (Marlon Santos da Silva Barbosa)

Position: Defender

Born: 9/7/1995

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 179 lbs.

Birthplace: Duque de Caxias, Brazil

Hometown: Duque de Caxias, Brazil

Citizenship: Brazil

Last Club: Fluminense (Brazil)

TRANSACTION: LAFC re-signs defender Marlon through June 30, 2025, with a club option for the remainder of the 2025 season and the 2026 season.

