Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Mutual Termination with Midfielder Gastón Giménez

December 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the Club and Gastón Giménez have agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract.

"We thank Gastón for his contributions to the Fire and wish him and his family well for the future," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "This move was made to allow Gastón to pursue a new challenge while providing the Club with greater roster flexibility as we look to strengthen the squad for the 2025 season."

Giménez, 33, originally joined the Fire as a Designated Player on Feb. 24, 2020, via transfer from Club Atlético Velez Sarsfield from the Superliga Argentina. The Argentina-born midfielder played 134 matches (112 starts) for the Fire across all competitions, scoring four goals as a midfielder and registering 11 assists. Giménez wore the captain's armband on 15 occasions for the Fire, including 13 regular season matches and two Leagues Cup matches.

Internationally, Giménez earned two caps (one start) for the Argentina National Team in 2018. Shortly after joining the Fire, the midfielder completed a one-time change of association through FIFA to join the Paraguay National Team and has since made nine appearances (eight starts) in the Copa America and in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Chicago's 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Columbus Crew at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lower.com Field. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC and Gastón Giménez mutually agree to terminate the midfielder's contract.

