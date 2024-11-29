LA vs. Seattle & Orlando vs. Red Bulls: Conference Finals Preview

Taylor Twellman previews the Conference Finals of the MLS Cup Playoffs! LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders.

The unstoppable force vs the immovable object. The best attack in the West vs the best defense in all of MLS!

Seattle stopped Denis Bouanga now they will have to stop Pec, Paintsil, and Puig from running rampant in transition. Brian Schmetzer and company will be prepared to do as this will be the 4th time he's had to prepare for a Greg Vanney coached team, winning 2 of the previous 3 in MLS cups. Saturday night 10pm ET on MLS Season Pass on @AppleTV - it should be fun! Orlando City hosting the New York Red Bulls for the Eastern Conference Final.

15 straight seasons the Red Bulls have made the playoffs but this is only the 4th time they've made it to the conference final with 2008 being their lone MLS Cup appearance. They were brilliant against New York City helped by Felipe Carballo's 2nd goal of the postseason and what a goal it was, yet it's all about Emil Forsberg. He has started 18 games this year for the Red Bulls and they've only lost 3 of those games. Can they overcome the home field advantage Orlando City will have?

