LA Galaxy Square off against Seattle Sounders FC in Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight

November 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES (Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024) - Continuing their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Western Conference Final tonight, Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

The Western Conference Final between LA and Seattle marks the 52nd meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 17-20-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-14-14 record in league play, a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In three meetings across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Sounders during the 2024 campaign, the series was tied 1-1-1 (2 GF, 4 GA). The last time the two teams played at Dignity Health Sports Park, Gabriel Pec scored the game-winning goal in the Galaxy's 1-0 shutout victory over the Sounders on March 30, 2024. In three all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches played at home against Seattle, LA holds an unbeaten record of 3-0-0 (6 GF, 1 GA). In four all-time matches against Seattle in Western Conference Final action (2012, 2014), the Galaxy hold a 2-2-0 record and went on to win MLS Cup on both occasions.

LA Galaxy In MLS Cup Playoffs

In 80 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 48-24-7 (145 GF; 91 GA). In 38 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 33-4-1 record. With the 15 goals scored during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the LA Galaxy have set a new MLS record for the most goals scored through a team's first three games to begin a playoff campaign. With two more goals scored, the Galaxy will equal the MLS record for the most goals scored in a single postseason campaign (17; 2010 Toronto FC). In three matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Galaxy are outscoring their opponents 15-3. In three matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Riqui Puig has recorded seven goal contributions (4 goals, 3 assists), Dejan Joveljić has notched four goals and two assists, Joseph Paintsil has tallied three goals and one assist and Pec has registered five goal contributions (3 goals, 2 assists).

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 19 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 15-0-4 (55 GF; 27 GA). The Galaxy have won 13 consecutive matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports as the home team dating back to May 25, 2024, outscoring their opponents 42-18 during that span. Riqui Puig has recorded a goal or an assist in 14 consecutive games played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park as the home team dating back to March 30, totaling 23 goal contributions (10 goals, 13 assists) during that span. In 20 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has totaled 25 goal contributions (13 goals, 12 assists), while Dejan Joveljić has totaled 18 goal contributions (13 goals, 5 assists) in 15 matches played (14 starts) across all competitions at the venue this season. Additionally, Joseph Paintsil has recorded 17 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists) in 16 matches played (14 starts) across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park this year.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs | Western Conference Final

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 30, 2024

LA Galaxy Square off against Seattle Sounders FC in Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight - LA Galaxy

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.