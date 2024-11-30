Sounders FC Falls 1-0 to the LA Galaxy in Western Conference Final
November 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
CARSON, CALIF. - Sounders FC saw its 2024 campaign come to an end on Saturday evening with a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park. Dejan Joveljic scored the game's lone goal in the 85th minute, as the Galaxy advanced to the 2024 MLS Cup Final to host the New York Red Bulls next Saturday, December 7 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes). The Rave Green finished the 2024 season with a record of 22-13-12 across all competitions, advancing to the seventh Western Conference Final in club history.
MATCH NOTES
- The result concludes Seattle's 2024 MLS campaign. The club finished the regular season in fourth place in the Western Conference with 57 points (16-9-9). In all competitions, the Rave Green finished with a record of 22-13-12, reaching the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals.
- Seattle is now 3-5-0 against the LA Galaxy in the playoffs. Saturday marked the fifth time that the two sides have met in the postseason (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015). In 2024, Seattle played to a 1-2-1 record against the Southern California side in all competitions.
- Stefan Frei made his 36th postseason appearance tonight, the most among active players in MLS, starting in goal for Seattle in every one of its playoff appearances since 2014. Frei also leads all active goalkeepers in playoff saves with 115.
- Brian Schmetzer slightly altered his lineup from last weekend's Western Conference Semifinals match against LAFC. Nathan slotted into the backline, replacing Yeimar Gómez Andrade who was available for selection off the bench after suffering a hamstring injury against LAFC. Georgi Minoungou earned his first career playoff start when he replaced Reed Baker-Whiting, who injured his calf against LAFC. Nouhou also started the match in his usual spot at left back, replacing Jonathan Bell from last week's contest. Nouhou was unavailable last weekend while dealing with an illness.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - LA Galaxy 1
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park
Referee: Drew Fischer
Assistants: Corey Parker, Kathryn Nesbitt
Fourth Official: Ted Unkel
VAR: Kevin Stott
Attendance: 26,327
Weather: 63 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
LAG - Dejan Joveljic (Riqui Puig, Mark Delgado) 85'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Pedro de la Vega (caution) 55'
SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 61'
SEA - Nouhou (caution) 74'
SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 90'+6'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Léo Chú 88'), Nathan (Josh Atencio 90'+5'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Pedro de la Vega (Raúl Ruidíaz 82'), Albert Rusnák (João Paulo 69'), Georgi Minoungou; Jordan Morris
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 13
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 5
Saves: 4
LA Galaxy - John McCarthy; John Nelson, Maya Yoshida, Emiro Garcés, Miki Yamane; Riqui Puig, Edwin Cerrillo, Marco Reus (Mark Delgado 46'); Joseph Paintsil (Diego Fagúndez 90'+2'), Dejan Joveljic (Gastón Brugman 88'), Gabriel Pec
Substitutes not used: Miguel Berry, Eriq Zavaleta, Jalen Neal, Julián Aude, Novak Micovic, Mauricio Cuevas
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 8
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 5
- SOUNDERS FC -
