Sounders FC Falls 1-0 to the LA Galaxy in Western Conference Final

November 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, CALIF. - Sounders FC saw its 2024 campaign come to an end on Saturday evening with a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park. Dejan Joveljic scored the game's lone goal in the 85th minute, as the Galaxy advanced to the 2024 MLS Cup Final to host the New York Red Bulls next Saturday, December 7 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes). The Rave Green finished the 2024 season with a record of 22-13-12 across all competitions, advancing to the seventh Western Conference Final in club history.

MATCH NOTES

- The result concludes Seattle's 2024 MLS campaign. The club finished the regular season in fourth place in the Western Conference with 57 points (16-9-9). In all competitions, the Rave Green finished with a record of 22-13-12, reaching the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals.

- Seattle is now 3-5-0 against the LA Galaxy in the playoffs. Saturday marked the fifth time that the two sides have met in the postseason (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015). In 2024, Seattle played to a 1-2-1 record against the Southern California side in all competitions.

- Stefan Frei made his 36th postseason appearance tonight, the most among active players in MLS, starting in goal for Seattle in every one of its playoff appearances since 2014. Frei also leads all active goalkeepers in playoff saves with 115.

- Brian Schmetzer slightly altered his lineup from last weekend's Western Conference Semifinals match against LAFC. Nathan slotted into the backline, replacing Yeimar Gómez Andrade who was available for selection off the bench after suffering a hamstring injury against LAFC. Georgi Minoungou earned his first career playoff start when he replaced Reed Baker-Whiting, who injured his calf against LAFC. Nouhou also started the match in his usual spot at left back, replacing Jonathan Bell from last week's contest. Nouhou was unavailable last weekend while dealing with an illness.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistants: Corey Parker, Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Ted Unkel

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 26,327

Weather: 63 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

LAG - Dejan Joveljic (Riqui Puig, Mark Delgado) 85'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (caution) 55'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 61'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 74'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 90'+6'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Léo Chú 88'), Nathan (Josh Atencio 90'+5'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Pedro de la Vega (Raúl Ruidíaz 82'), Albert Rusnák (João Paulo 69'), Georgi Minoungou; Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 4

LA Galaxy - John McCarthy; John Nelson, Maya Yoshida, Emiro Garcés, Miki Yamane; Riqui Puig, Edwin Cerrillo, Marco Reus (Mark Delgado 46'); Joseph Paintsil (Diego Fagúndez 90'+2'), Dejan Joveljic (Gastón Brugman 88'), Gabriel Pec

Substitutes not used: Miguel Berry, Eriq Zavaleta, Jalen Neal, Julián Aude, Novak Micovic, Mauricio Cuevas

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 8

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 5

