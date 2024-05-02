Kyle Sharkey Named Eighth Head Coach in Marksmen History

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, named Kyle Sharkey Director of Hockey Operations and the eighth head coach in team history Thursday.

"Kyle Sharkey has put in the work for this organization over the past year and has shown a ton of direction for the hockey operations in Fayetteville," said Marksmen Owner and CEO Chuck Norris. "Aside from what he brings in hockey experience, which includes two championships in this league as a player, Kyle is a good man who values a winning culture. He knows the type of players and people that we need to be successful and competitive on the ice, and I'm confident that he is the right choice to become the head coach of the Marksmen."

Sharkey, 31, served behind the bench as an assistant coach for Fayetteville during the 2023-24 season, directing the defensive structure of the team. Prior to joining the Marksmen, he filled the same position as the assistant coach of the NAHL's Minot Minotauros in Minot, North Dakota.

"I want to thank the Marksmen organization, Chuck, Lanai and Alex for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity," said Sharkey. "I am honored and grateful to be the next head coach of the Marksmen. I also want to thank my family for all of the sacrifices they have made to allow me to chase my dreams and aspirations. Without their love and support this would not be possible.

Lastly, I want to thank Ryan Cruthers for the time we spent together, and the hours put in to ensure I am ready to take on this role. I am grateful for what he has taught me and all he's done for myself and my family."

A Moore, Okla., native, Sharkey grew up playing hockey and went on to have an impressive collegiate and professional career on the ice.

In college, the forward put up 133 points in 115 games, while serving as an alternate captain and winning a 2015-16 NCAA division-III championship with his University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers.

In the SPHL, Sharkey played over 150 games, recorded 144 points and won two President's Cup Championships.

"We have built a foundation to a successful and winning culture that I am excited to continue to build on," said Sharkey. "Our players love this organization and our fans, and we will continue to be an exciting offensive team that will play fast, hard-nosed and in your face hockey. I can't wait to get the season started."

