Kyle MacLean Signs Three-Year Contract with New York Islanders

June 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed forward Kyle MacLean to a three-year contract.

MacLean, 25, made his National Hockey League debut last season with the Islanders, scoring nine points (four goals, five assists) in 32 games. He also scored a goal in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut and went on to play in every game during the Islanders' first-round series.

A native of Basking Ridge, NJ, MacLean has appeared in 200 American Hockey League games with Bridgeport over the past four seasons, totaling 81 points (29 goals, 52 assists). He established AHL career highs in goals (11), assists (16), points (27) and penalty minutes (81) in 2022-23.

Prior to his professional career, MacLean recorded 156 points (51 goals, 105 assists) in 278 Ontario Hockey League games with the Oshawa Generals, serving as team captain from 2018-20.

