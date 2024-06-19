Kirk MacDonald Named Penguins Head Coach

June 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced today that Kirk MacDonald has been named head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, MacDonald becomes the 12th head coach in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history. The 40-year-old MacDonald joins the Penguins organization with over 10 years of coaching experience, most recently as the head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2022-24. This past season, MacDonald led Dubuque to the best record in the USHL's Eastern Conference, going 41-13-8 in the regular season before capturing the USHL Eastern Conference championship in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Prior to his time in Dubuque, MacDonald spent eight seasons with the Reading Royals of the ECHL in various roles including assistant coach, head coach and director of hockey operations. MacDonald got his start in coaching at the collegiate level with his alma mater, R.P.I., where he served as an assistant coach in 2013-14.

MacDonald enjoyed a seven-year professional playing career from 2007-13. The forward spent the majority of his career at the AHL level, appearing in 272 regular-season games with the Albany River Rats, Providence Bruins, Iowa Chops and Houston Aeros where he notched 106 points (45G-61A).

