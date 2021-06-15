Kyle Hinton Signs with Nationals

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that pitcher Kyle Hinton has signed with the Washington Nationals, making him the 60th former Miner and first in 2021 to sign with a major league organization. He is also the first of those 60 to sign with Washington.

He pitched in eight games for Southern Illinois this year, and posted a 1.86 ERA in nine and two-thirds innings along with 17 strikeouts and six walks. He also limited opposing batters to a .156 average, surrendering only five total hits.

"Our staff and players are very happy for Kyle," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "Not only does he get another chance with the Nationals, but he gets to go back to his hometown and pitch in front of family. It also helps continue our legacy of helping our players move on to MLB organizations."

Hinton came to Southern Illinois in January with two years of experience in the Kansas City Royals organization, most-recently at Single-A Lexington in 2019 where he posted a 3-5 record, five saves, and a 3.26 ERA, striking out 60 batters while allowing just 38 hits in 58 innings over 36 games. He had similar success the previous season between Rookie-level Burlington and A-Advanced Wilmington, amassing six saves in 20 games with a 3.31 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 20 walks, and 23 hits in 32 2/3 innings.

Selected in the 16th round by the Royals in the 2018 MLB Draft, Hinton pitched three years collegiately at the University of Delaware in his home state, boasting a 2.78 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings as a starter his junior season.

The Miners return to action tonight at Lake Erie, with a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. Gunnar Kines will start in game one opposite Ryan Feierabend for the Crushers, while Michael Austin will make his Southern Illinois debut against former Miner Robby Rowland in the second contest.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 59 players to MLB organizations in their 13 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

