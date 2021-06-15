Jandron Strong, But Slammers Fall Short to Québec

JOLIET, IL - The first of 3 games back home at DuPage Medical Group Field against Équipe Québec. Lefty Tyler Jandron started off the game on the bump as the Slammers looked to bounce back after a cold stretch on the road, the stretch would continue with tonight's loss of game one against Équipe Québec .

The pitchers duel kept the game scoreless for the first five innings of the game. In the bottom of the 5th, a single by Tyler Depreta Johnson brought home Clayton Harp to bring the score to 1-0 in the Slammers favor. Only one inning later Équipe Québec scored two runs off of a triple by L.-P. Pelletier gave Québec a 2-1 lead.

Tyler Jandron had a heavy presence on the mound tonight as he only let up two runs in the first seven innings of the game holding Québec to only 2 hits. Jandron had eight strikeouts only letting up three hits during his stand on the mound.

In the top of the ninth inning Keyton Sullivan came to the mound relieving Tyler Jandron. Sullivan walked in a run in the top of the ninth making the score 3-1 in favor of Québec. In that same inning, after walking in two runs, Sullivan was relieved by Brad VanAsdlen.

In the top of the ninth Québec extended their lead scoring five runs putting the score tally to 7-1. A hopeful bottom of the ninth for the Slammers with an error letting Lane Baremore to first and a single putting Clayton Harp on base as well ended with Sean Green being the final out of the game.

The next home game is on Wednesday, June 16th. Game two of the series starts at 7:05 p.m.

