Kroon Delivers as Claws Win 8-6 on Thursday

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The BlueClaws scored four times in the eighth inning, taking the lead on an RBI double from Matt Kroon, as Lakewood topped Lexington 8-6 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Park.

The BlueClaws (4-11) snapped an eight-game losing streak in the process, one shy of tying their franchise record at nine. Lexington (8-6) drops the first game of the three-game series at the Shore.

Kroon's double was followed by a two-run Luis Garcia single and the first BlueClaws home run from Jake Holmes. All runs were charged to Tyler Gray (1-1), the losing pitcher.

Ethan Evanko (2-0) earned the win, though he allowed a two-run home run in the ninth to Juan Carlos Negret.

Trailing 1-0, the BlueClaws scoured four times in the third inning, matching their biggest inning of the season. An infield single from Ben Pelletier included a throwing error on Legends pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and scored two. Carlos De La Cruz added a two-run single of his own to put the BlueClaws up 4-1.

Bowlan came out after four innings, allowing four runs, three earned.

The Legends responded and tied the game with three runs in the top of the sixth off James McArthur. The inning featured an RBI double from Matt Morales and a two-run double from Rodeny Jaquez to the the game.

Lakewood starter Kevin Gowdy gave up one run over 2.2 innings with one strikeout and five walks.

BlueClaws catcher Abrahan Gutierrez singled in the second inning and has now hit safely in all seven games in which he has played so far this season.

Ben Pelletier, playing in his first game at FirstEnergy Park, had two hits and scored twice in the win.

Lakewood's previous 8-game losing streak, which took place in 2012, was also snapped with a home win over Lexington.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Ethan Lindow (1-1) starts for Lakewood opposite LHP Austin Cox (0-2).

