Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns begin a three-game set with the Kannapolis Intimidators in North Carolina today at seven p.m. RHP Francys Peguero (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown and Kannapolis counters with RHP Davis Martin (1-0, 5.84 ERA).

Hagerstown returns home for a seven-game set Monday, April 29, where they'll play the Greenville Drive and the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The home stand begins with a Monday game against the Drive and that series concludes Wednesday with our first Bark in the Park of 2019. The Grasshoppers' series is highlighted by Thirsty Thursday, Friday Night Lights and Autism Awareness Night. Finally, the home stand concludes with Sunday Funday against the Grasshoppers, April 28.

BATS STRUGGLE IN BACK-TO-BACK: Behind another strong start from the Suns rotation, the offense was left flabbergasted by Legends' pitching in a 3-0 loss. The Suns have now scored just one run in their last 18 innings at the plate. Jake Irvin kept the Suns' quality start streak strong, twirling six innings of three hit baseball without allowing an earned run to the Legends. The offense finished with just four hits in 29 at-bats. The team also drew two walks, giving them a .194 on-base percentage on the day. Hagerstown is now 2-2 in day games and finished their first homestand with a 4-3 record at Municipal Stadium.

BOOTING WINS: The Suns have the second-highest number of unearned runs in the South Atlantic League, trailing only the Kannapolis Intimidators. The Suns have allowed 15 unearned runs compared to Kannapolis's 16. The Suns have put together a .956 fielding percentage this season, which is the lowest fielding percentage in the South Atlantic League. In fact, the Suns have the fourth lowest fielding percentage in all of Minor League Baseball, trailing just the Elsinore Storm (.953), the Dayton Dragons (.950) and the Kane County Cougars (.945). The Columbia Fireflies lead the league in fielding percentage, with a .980 mark and Greenboro and Augusta have surrendered the fewest unearned runs this season (4).

SOME WILL WIN...... SOME SING BLUES: In Tim Cate's three starts, he has received just three runs of support while working 15.1 innings. The Connecticut-native has the lowest ERA on the team, sitting at 1.76, but has yet to receive a win despite giving up just three earned runs himself. The lefty has been superb on the hill, earning a 0.98 WHIP, fanning 16 batters while walking just six, but he has yet to earn his first win this season. Yesterday he earned his third-career quality start, the Suns first quality start of 2019, but came up empty handed again.

OUT OF GAS?: The Suns first off day of the year comes after a three game set against the Intimidators. Hagerstown opened the 2019 season with 17 consecutive days with a game scheduled. Hagerstown has played their first doubleheader, splitting the series with the Asheville Tourists. The team also made four trips to different states during the 17-day stretch. The Suns will earn another off day following the conclusion of their seven-game homestand directly after the off day Sunday. It's the team's longest stretch without an off day until May 8-28 where the Suns go 21 days without a rest. That stretch is their longest of the year without a rest.

THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST: Aaron Fletcher pitched in his first loss of the season yesterday. The Univeristy of Houston-product had pitched in three games prior to last night's loss and all were wins. The south paw was the last remaining pitcher who had not thrown in a loss this year on the Suns roster.

REVOLVING DOOR: When Jose Sanchez slid into second during a 5-4-3 ground into a double play from Wilson, he injured his leg and has been placed on the Suns' Injured List. He will be replaced by Trey Vickers. Vickers was the Washington Nationals 30th round pick in the 2018 draft out of Wichita State. The former-Shocker hit .245 last season in 30 games at the GCL and is now on the Suns' active roster. Hagerstown has now had roster moves on back-to-back days after not having a roster move for the first 11 days of the season.

