Kristin Call Named Pelicans General Manager

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Team President Ryan Moore announced the promotion today of Kristin Call from the position of Associate General Manager to General Manager of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

"Kristin has played an indispensable role in the growth and success of the Pelicans organization. Working alongside her, seeing her growth as a professional and her commitment to the local community has been a matter of great personal pride," said Moore. "Her promotion today assures the long term continuity of our senior leadership team and lays the foundation for even better days ahead for the Pelicans."

Call will enter her ninth year with the Pelicans in 2022 after joining the club in October of 2013, originally serving as the Senior Director of Marketing. For her efforts on the Grand Strand, she earned the Carolina League's Female Executive of the Year award in 2015 and 2019. A leader in the Pelicans marketing efforts, Call helped Myrtle Beach set several attendance records and create some of the most creative promotions in all of Minor League Baseball.

"This is a proud day for the Pelicans franchise," said Chuck Greenberg, Chairman and Managing Partner. "Ryan and Kristin have done an extraordinary job helping the Pelicans navigate through challenging times in 2020 to unprecedented success in 2021. Kristin's promotion is richly deserved and I'm personally thrilled to have Ryan and Kristin lead the Pelicans into a future that is brighter than ever."

"I'm humbled and honored by Chuck and Ryan's faith in me with this promotion," said Call. "The Pelicans have always been leaders within the Minor League Baseball industry and that's due to the incredible leadership throughout franchise history. I'm delighted to step into this new role and look forward to continuing that success."

Originally a native of Barboursville, W.V., Call started her career in baseball in 2006 as an intern for the West Virginia Power. In 2007, she was brought on full-time as the club's director of promotions before seeing her role expanded in 2008 as the director of marketing. Two years later, she was promoted to assistant general manager, marketing; where she oversaw all marketing for the team as well as community relations, promotions and production. In 2012, Call was named the South Atlantic League Female Executive of the Year.

Call graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2006 with a B.A. in communications and a focus in public relations from West Virginia State University. There, she earned both four-year academic and volleyball scholarships.

During her time in West Virginia, Call was an assistant coach for Charleston Catholic High School's varsity volleyball team, capturing two state titles over eight years, and currently serves as a varsity volleyball assistant coach for Myrtle Beach High School.

