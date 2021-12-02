Trees of Hope Lights up Tonight

The second annual Trees of Hope will bring the joy of the holidays to Atrium Health Ballpark! Enjoy a festive ballpark full of holiday lights, displays, scrumptious treats, and our Trees of Hope - dozens of Christmas trees decorated by local families, businesses, and community organizations. Also don't miss out on a chance to have a family photo with Santa during your visit!

Thursday, December 2nd - 5:00-10:00PM

Pictures with Santa - 6:00-8:00

Friday, December 3rd - 5:00-10:00PM

Pictures with Santa - 6:00-8:00

Saturday, December 4th - 12:00-10:00PM

Pictures with Santa - 4:00-8:00

Sunday, December 5th - 12:00-8:00PM

Admission for children 12 and under is FREE with a toy donation benefitting the Kannapolis YMCA Empty Stocking Fund

