Kristian Jack Prepares You for Tomorrow's CPL Semi-Final at Tim Hortons Field

November 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







At Tim Hortons Field tomorrow, Forge FC look to reach a sixth-consecutive #CanPL Final. Standing in their way is Atlético Ottawa, who are looking to get back to the championship game for the second time in club history

Kristian Jack sets up all the action

Make sure you tune into the match live on OneSoccer, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET

