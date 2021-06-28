Korey Lee Named Double-A Central Player of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks catcher Korey Leehas been named the Double-A Central Player of the Week for June 22-27, Minor League Baseball announced today.

Lee clobbered Amarillo pitching in six games played, batting .409 (9-for-22) with a triple, four home runs, eight RBIs and four walks. He carried a .500 on-base percentage and a whopping 1.545 OPS.

He homered in three straight games to begin the series from June 22-24, in which he was 6-for-12. Included in that span was a three-run first-inning home run on June 24 that helped lead the Hooks to a 4-0 win over the Sod Poodles.

The 23-year-old from Escondido, California is batting .333 (15-for-45) with six homers, 10 runs and 14 RBIs since his promotion from Advanced-A Asheville on June 15. He has a hit in 11 of 12 games in a Hooks uniform; he reached base three times via walk in his lone game without a hit.

Overall, the fifth-rated Astros prospect by MLB.com is hitting .331 (51-for-154) with nine long balls, 34 runs and 28 RBIs while maintaining a .950 OPS. Lee, Houston's first-round pick in 2019 out of the University of California, is the first Hooks player to take home weekly honors in 2021.

