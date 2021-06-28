Ryan Pepiot Named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Ryan Pepiot

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell) Tulsa Drillers pitcher Ryan Pepiot(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell)

It was announced today that Tulsa Drillers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot, has been named the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 22-27.

The right-hander made one start last week and pitched 6.0 shutout innings, issuing no walks and giving up only one hit, while striking out six batters. Prior to the first hit, Pepiot pitched four perfect innings. The outing marked Pepiot's first professional win.

For the season, Pepiot has accumulated a 1.47 ERA in 30.2 innings pitched.

